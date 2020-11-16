Mizzell was signed to the Giants practice squad Monday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
With Alfred Morris getting elevated to the active roster, a practice squad slot opened up for the 27-year-old back. Mizzell's 12 career NFL appearances all came between 2017 and 2018 when he was a member of the Bears, with the Virginia product accumulating 94 scrimmage years on 17 combined offensive touches during that span. Mizzell spent time with the Saints this summer, but he'll now have an opportunity to catch on in a depth role with the Giants.