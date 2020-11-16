Mizzell signed with the Giants' practice squad Monday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
With Alfred Morris getting elevated to the active roster, a practice squad slot opened up for the 27-year-old receiver. Mizzell's 12 career NFL appearances all came between 2017 and 2018 when he was a member of the Bears, and he accumulated 94 scrimmage yards on 17 combined offensive touches during that span. Mizzell was waived by the Saints this summer after failing to catch on at a subsequent stop, but he'll now have an opportunity in a depth role with the Giants.