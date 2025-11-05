default-cbs-image
Graham was released by the Falcons on Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

The Texas product appeared in just two games for the Falcons this season prior to his release, recording four total tackles across 56 defensive snaps. In a corresponding move, Atlanta signed kicker Zane Gonzalez to its active roster Wednesday.

