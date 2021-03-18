Basham signed a two-year, $6.5 million contract with Dallas on Thursday, Manish Mehta of New York Daily News reports.
Dallas fortifies its pass-rush with Thursday's addition of Basham, as the franchise welcomes a player who quietly notched 13 QB hits and a career-high 3.5 sacks in 2020. The 27-year-old brings with him the experience of 11 starts and 32 appearances the past two seasons. While this transaction may not constitute a high-profile addition to the Cowboys' pass-rush, it's a nudge in the right direction after Dallas tied for 22nd in sacks last year.