Carpenter was waived by the Packers on Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The 24-year-old was picked in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft and appeared in 14 games last season, playing primarily on special teams. Carpenter was cut loose to make room for new safety Zayne Anderson, whom the Packers claimed off waivers Wednesday.
More News
-
Packers' Tariq Carpenter: Regains full health•
-
Packers' Tariq Carpenter: Misses practice Sunday•
-
Packers' Tariq Carpenter: Removed from NFI•
-
Packers' Tariq Carpenter: Placed on active/NFI list•
-
Packers' Tariq Carpenter: Expected to play ILB in 2023•
-
Packers' Tariq Carpenter: Good to go Week 5•