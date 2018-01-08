Tarvarus McFadden: Enters 2018 draft
McFadden announced Saturday via his personal Twitter account that he would forgo his senior season at Florida State and enter the 2018 NFL Draft.
Though he entered his junior campaign as a first-team selection for the Associated Press' Preseason All-America team, McFadden's draft stock took a dip after he failed to record an interception. Even so, McFadden's size (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) coupled with the ball skills he's exhibited in the past -- he recorded eight interceptions as a sophomore -- might be enough to override the lack of production during his junior season and keep him in the early round conversation.
