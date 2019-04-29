McFadden was waived by the 49ers on Monday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

McFadden did not appear in a single game with the 49ers last season after going undrafted out of Florida State. Despite rejoining the team on a reserve/future contract earlier this offseason, McFadden now parts ways with the 49ers to make room for a new wave of undrafted rookies.

More News
Our Latest Stories