Christion worked out with the Lions on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Lions will be seeking a short-term backup replacement at quarterback if both Matthew Stafford (back) and Jeff Driskel (hamstring) are unable to play on Thanksgiving Day, so the team worked out both Christion and fellow free agent Joe Callahan on Tuesday. Christion completed 11 of 17 passes for 142 yards and a score as a member of the Cowboys during their preseason finale, but the undrafted rookie has yet to appear on an active 53-man roster in the regular season.