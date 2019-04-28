The Seahawks are expected to sign Christion as an undrafted free agent, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

A two-year starter in the FCS for South Dakota State, Christion completed 57.9 percent of his passes for 3,020 yards and 32 touchdowns against eight interceptions in 13 games last season. With only Paxton Lynch on the roster behind Russell Wilson, Christion will certainly be a candidate to back up Wilson in 2019.