Christion signed with the Steelers' practice squad Wednesday.

The Steelers aren't worried about their current starter, Mason Rudolph, but they may be losing sleep about facing Lamar Jackson on Sunday. According to Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, coach Mike Tomlin wanted a quarterback who could mimic Jackson, and Christion fits the mold, as he ran a 4.49 second 40 at his pro day at South Dakota State.

