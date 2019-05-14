Christion was waived by the Seahawks on Monday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reports.

Christion's stint in Seattle lasted less than a month, as the quarterback was waived to allegedly make room for veteran Geno Smith on the 90-man roster. The two-year starter in the FCS for South Dakota State will look to find another destination to land before the beginning of training camp this summer.

