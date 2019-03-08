Tashaun Gipson: Added to veteran purge
The Jaguars are releasing Gipson, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.
Signed to a five-year, $36 million contract during the 2016 offseason, Gipson started all 48 games in his three seasons with the Jaguars, averaging 53 tackles, 2.0 interceptions and 5.3 passes defensed per year. He'll turn 29 in August and shouldn't have much trouble finding another starting job in free agency. The Jaguars are aggressively clearing out cap space, presumably with the intention of signing quarterback Nick Foles.
