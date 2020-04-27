Play

The Texans released Gipson (lower back) on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Gipson signed a three-year, $22 million contract last offseason and went on to make 14 starts for the Texans before a fracture in his lower back sent him to injured reserve for the playoffs. He has 104 NFL starts and 23 interceptions to his name, but he'll turn 30 in August after finishing 2019 with PFF's No. 71 grade out of 87 qualified safeties. The Texans have Justin Reid locked in for one safety spot, potentially setting up a competition between Jaylen Watkins and Eric Murray for the other starting job.

