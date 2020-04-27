Tashaun Gipson: Cut by Houston
The Texans released Gipson (lower back) on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Gipson signed a three-year, $22 million contract last offseason and went on to make 14 starts for the Texans before a fracture in his lower back sent him to injured reserve for the playoffs. He has 104 NFL starts and 23 interceptions to his name, but he'll turn 30 in August after finishing 2019 with PFF's No. 71 grade out of 87 qualified safeties. The Texans have Justin Reid locked in for one safety spot, potentially setting up a competition between Jaylen Watkins and Eric Murray for the other starting job.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty Rookie Rankings
Heath Cummings releases his rookie rankings for the 2020 class, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire...
-
Rookie Survey: Rankings, top sleepers
How does the Fantasy Football Today team view the 2020 rookie class? We asked them the five...
-
4/27 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew reveals their updated QB rankings, with Dak Prescott as the clear QB3. Who rounds...
-
Report: Winston heading to Saints
Winston is reportedly close to signing a one-year deal in New Orleans to backup Drew Brees,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Conner
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
NFL Draft: Each prospect's Fantasy value
Introducing the 2020 NFL rookie class. The Fantasy Football Today team gives you the low down...