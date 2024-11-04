The Jaguars released Gipson on Monday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Gipson completed his six-game suspension in mid-October but still had yet to be activated to Jacksonville's active roster before his release Monday. The veteran safety appeared in 16 regular-season games with the 49ers in 2023, recording 60 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and intercepting one pass. He could be a hot name for teams in need of secondary help on the free-agent market.