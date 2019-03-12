Gipson is signing with the Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Released by Jacksonville last week, Gipson didn't take long to find a new home in the AFC South. He started all 48 games in his three seasons with the Jaguars, averaging 53 tackles, two interceptions and 5.3 passes defensed per year. Gipson should be locked in as a starting safety for his age-29 season in Houston, looking to add to his impressive total of 20 interceptions in 98 NFL games.

