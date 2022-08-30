The 49ers released Gipson on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Gipson operated as a starter in back-to-back seasons with the Bears before signing a one-year deal with San Francisco a week ago. However, the veteran defensive back now finds himself among a wave of cuts ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. Gipson has recorded at least 40 tackles and one interception in nine straight seasons, so he figures to garner at least some attention as a free agent.
