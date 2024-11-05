The 49ers signed Gipson to the practice squad Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gipson was released by the Jaguars on Monday after serving his six-game suspension for violating the league's performance enhancing substances policy. Gipson played for the 49ers in 2022 and 2023, and across 33 regular-season games as the starting safety he logged 121 tackles (84 solo), including 1.5 sacks, 11 pass breakups and six interceptions. Gipson could be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster should any of the 49ers' secondary be sidelined due to injury.