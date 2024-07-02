Gipson has been suspended the first six games of the 2024 regular season for violating the NFL's performance enhancing substances policy, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gipson, who remains a free agent, will likely have a more difficult time finding interest from teams around the league now that he'll be unavailable for the first six games of the season. The veteran safety spent the prior to years in San Francisco, where he started 16 regular-season contests in 2023. Now, Gipson might ultimately need to wait until his suspension has run its course before finding a new home.