Bower (Achilles) was waived off the reserve/non-football injury list by the Vikings on Tuesday.

Bower sustained the Achilles injury over the summer while working out away from the team and has been on the NFI list since the start of the season. It's unclear where the 24-year-old is currently at in his recovery.

