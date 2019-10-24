Play

Bower (Achilles) tried out for the Colts on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bower was waived off the reserve/non-football injury list by the Vikings on Oct. 15 while dealing with an Achilles issue. The 24-year-old's audition in Indianapolis is indicative that he's back to full health.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories