Nixon (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Jaguars on Monday.

The extent of Nixon's injury is unclear, but the Jaguars evidently felt it was something that would cause him to miss further practice time. Assuming the former seventh-round pick, who the team claimed off waivers from the Broncos in June, goes unclaimed this time around, he could revert to the Jaguars' injured reserve list.

