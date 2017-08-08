Nixon (undisclosed) reached an injury settlement Tuesday and was released from the Jags' reserved/injured list, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

This means that Nixon will be able to sign with a new team. Once he recovers from this mystery ailment, he'll likely vie for a special teams role with another squad.

