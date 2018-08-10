Tavaris Barnes: Agrees to injury settlement
Barnes (undisclosed) has agreed to an injury settlement with the Buccaneers, per NFL Communications.
Aiming to secure a 53-man roster spot as a depth option, Barnes, unfortunately, suffered an injury that forced him to IR early in camp. Rather than hold on to him, the two sides have reached an agreement to part ways.
