The Giants are expected to re-sign King this week, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The Giants lost four wide receivers to ankle or foot injuries in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Chargers. At least two of the injuries -- those suffered by Odell Beckham and Dwayne Harris -- will require long-term absences. King has spent much of the past three seasons with the Giants and could step right in as a starter for Week 6 in Denver.