The Bengals released Bryan on Monday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Bryan spent the two prior seasons with the Colts, where he served in a rotational role at defensive tackle. He signed with the Bengals before the start of training camp and finished the preseason with seven tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, across three games. Bryan will explore his next opportunities and will look to catch on with a team in need of depth in the interior defensive line.