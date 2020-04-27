Play

Tavien Feaster: Heads to Jacksonville

Feaster signed a contract with the Jaguars on Monday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Feaster joins a crowded Jacksonville backfield behind top option Leonard Fournette (neck), setting him up to compete for a potential reserve or special-teams role. The UDFA out of South Carolina carried the ball 124 times for 672 yards and five scores as a senior in 2019.

