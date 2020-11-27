Austin participated in a tryout with Green Bay on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 2013 No. 8 overall draft choice suited up for 14 games as a member of the Cowboys last season, but this year has thus far been a wash, with no game appearances to Austin's name in his debut campaign in San Francisco. He was placed on IR with a knee injury Sept. 3 and subsequently released by the 49ers with an injury settlement in late October, clearing the way for the Packers to examine him as a possible option at returner.