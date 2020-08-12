The 49ers plan to work Austin out in the hope of signing him, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 30-year-old has put up modest stats over the past few seasons, but he does have the speed to make plays when he gets the ball in his hands. With Deebo Samuel dealing with a foot injury, the 49ers could use some wide receiver depth and working with an offensive-minded coach like Kyle Shanahan could be a nice fit for a player with Austin's skill set.