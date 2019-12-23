Play

Tavonn Salter: Joins Atlanta's practice squad

Salter signed with the Falcons' practice squad Monday, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

The Middle Tennessee State product went unselected in April's draft but will now get a chance to showcase himself with the Falcons.

