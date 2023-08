The Vikings waived/injured Gowan (undisclosed) on Monday, Will Ragatz of SI.com reports.

Gowan will now be exposed to waivers and will then revert to IR if he's not claimed by Wednesday. Should he end up on injured reserve, he'll miss the entire campaign unless he and Minnesota agree to an injury settlement. Gowan played in three games for the Vikings last season, with all 15 of his snaps coming on special teams.