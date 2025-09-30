Martin reverted to the Commanders' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Martin was added to the active roster ahead of the team's 34-27 loss to the Falcons on Sunday, helping fill in for Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Noah Brown (groin) in Week 4. The wide receiver played nine offensive snaps in the contest, reeling in his only target for 14 yards, while he also played 17 snaps on special teams. If either McLaurin or Brown remains sidelined in Week 5, Martin could be elevated to the active roster again prior to the team's matchup with the Chargers.