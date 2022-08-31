The 49ers waived Martin on Tuesday.
Martin joined the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in May following a strong senior season at Oklahoma State. However, he was unable to land a spot as a depth receiver ahead of the 2022 campaign.
The 49ers waived Martin on Tuesday.
Martin joined the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in May following a strong senior season at Oklahoma State. However, he was unable to land a spot as a depth receiver ahead of the 2022 campaign.
Make picks for your chance to win guaranteed weekly and season prizes, plus the $100K jackpot.Play Now