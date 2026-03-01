Green put together a strong showing at the 2026 NFL Combine with record-breaking performances in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Green showed off his athleticism at the combine, with the Arkansas product's 4.36-second 40-yard dash being the fastest among quarterbacks since Reggie McNeal in 2006 (4.35 seconds), per Eric Edholm of NFL.com. Green also recorded a 43.5-inch vertical jump and 11-foot-2 broad jump, both of which are second best among all players at this year's combine behind tight end Eli Stowers (45.5 inches and 11-foot-3, respectively). Green's measurables and combine performance should help with his draft stock, with Mel Kiper of ESPN.com ranking Green as the seventh-best quarterback prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft. In his last season at Arkansas in 2025, Green completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 2,714 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while turning 139 carries into 777 yards and eight scores across 12 games.