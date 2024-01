The 49ers placed Hawks on the practice-squad injured list Wednesday due to a wrist injury that will require season-ending surgery, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

The San Diego State product also began the campaign on injured reserve due to a fractured hand, though the 49ers eventually brought him back after the sides reached an injury settlement. Hawkins got into his first NFL game Week 18 against the Rams, logging four tackles (three solo) along with an interception in that contest.