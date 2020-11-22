site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Taylor Bertolet: Back on practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 21, 2020
at
11:18 pm ET 1 min read
Bertolet was signed to Carolina's practice squad Saturday.
The Panthers continue the trend of signing Bertolet as the team's emergency kicking heading into the upcoming game. If the cycle continues, the 28-year-old will be cut from the practice squad early next week.
