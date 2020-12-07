Bertolet is visiting with the Packers this week, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Green Bay's Mason Crosby has missed PATs in back-to-back contests, but he's a perfect 14-for-14 this season on field-goal tries. While the veteran has yet to sit out a game since entering the league in 2007, the Packers are seemingly investigating alternative options in case of an injury or COVID-induced absence. The 28-year-old Bertolet was cut from Carolina's practice squad Dec. 1 and has yet to kick in a regular-season game.