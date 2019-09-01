The Jets are cutting Bertolet, who was replaced by Kaare Vedvik on Sunday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Bertolet botched three field-goal attempts and two extra-point tries during the preseason, missing out on an opportunity to lock down the kicker job after Chandler Catanzaro's unexpected retirement. Vedvik will handle the job Week 1 against Buffalo.

