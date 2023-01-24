Bertolet (quadriceps) had his practice squad contract with the Chargers expire Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Bertolet joined the Chargers' practice squad Oct. 6 and was elevated in Week 5 and 7 to fill in for injured starting kicker Dustin Hopkins (hamstring). The 30-year-old Bertolet went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made all six of his extra-point tries over these two contests, though he picked up a quadriceps injury and was placed on the practice squad injured list Nov. 3. He then finished the season on this list, and he'll now look to land a new contract ahead of the 2023 campaign.