Bertolet landed on the Chargers' practice squad IR after tweaking his quadriceps during practice Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

While the exact severity of Bertolet's injury is still unclear, he won't be able to play until at least the Chargers' Week 13 matchup against the Raiders. The 30-year-old made all three of his field-goal attempts and went 6-for-6 on point-after tries while filling in for injured starting kicker Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) in Weeks 5 and 7. If he comes off the injured list before the end of the season, Bertolet will be eligible for one more elevation from the Chargers' practice squad.