The Chargers placed Bertolet (undisclosed) on the practice squad injured list Thursday.
Bertolet played in two of the Chargers' last three contests while Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) missed time with separate quadriceps and hamstring injuries. However, the practice-squad kicker is now also dealing with what appears to be a significant injury coming off the team's bye in Week 8, though the exact nature of this issue is still unknown. With Hopkins still sidelined and Bertolet unable to play for at least the next four games, Cameron Dicker should operate as the Chargers' primary kicker after being signed to the practice squad Thursday as well.