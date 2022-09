The Panthers signed Bertolet to their practice squad Friday, Anthony Rizzuti of the team's official site reports.

Starting place kicker Eddy Pineiro has been dealing with a hip injury, so Bertolet will operate as an emergency option on the practice squad. The 29-year-old Bertolet originally signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2016, but he's yet to make his NFL debut despite sending time with the Broncos and Jets since then.