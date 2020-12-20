site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Taylor Bertolet: Latches on with Minnesota
Dec 19, 2020
Bertolet signed with the Vikings' practice squad Saturday.
The 28-year-old had a visit with the Packers in early December, but he'll instead be joining their NFC North rival. Bertolet could be called upon if Dan Bailey struggles again Sunday after a disastrous Week 14.
