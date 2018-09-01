Taylor Bertolet: Waived by Jets
Bertolet was waived by the Jets on Saturday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Jason Myers beat out Bertolet for the kicker job after converting a 58-yard field goal in the preseason finale. It's been a while since a Jets kicker deserved fantasy consideration as anything more than a bye-week replacement.
