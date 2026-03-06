Decker was released by the Lions on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Decker, a 2016 first-round pick from Ohio State, spent the first 10 years of his NFL career with the Lions. However, it now appears the team has decided to move in another direction. The veteran offensive lineman was due $18.2 million in 2026, and after conversations about a contract restructure broke down, he requested his release. Decker has started all 140 regular-season games he's appeared in, including 14 in each of the last two seasons. Even at 32 years of age, he's expected to be a coveted option for teams in need of offensive tackle help ahead of next season.