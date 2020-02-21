Play

The Bears released Gabriel (concussion) on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gabriel made it through two season of a four-year, $26 million contract, producing 41.6 receiving yards per game and six touchdowns in 25 regular-season appearances for the Bears. He suffered two concussions in 2019, with the second keeping him out for the final five weeks of the season. With the 29-year-old speedster out of the picture, Riley Ridley and Javon Wims could be in the mix for a starting job in Chicago, though the team still has free agency and the draft ahead to find better options at wide receiver. Veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara also was released Friday, with the two transactions clearing out a combined $13.5 million in 2020 cap space, per Field Yates of ESPN.

