Taylor Hart: Parts ways with Eagles
Hart was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.
Hart was let loose as the Eagles opted to add veteran offensive lineman Will Beatty. The former defensive lineman will have to hope to latch on elswhere.
