Taylor Heinicke: Being prepared for Week 15
Heinicke is getting ready for potential backup duty this week against the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Heinicke remains on Houston's practice squad, but the Georgia native could be promoted before Sunday as Tom Savage (concussion) is not expected to play this weekend. Heinicke, a third-year quarterback that spent time with the New England and Minnesota organizations, has yet to play in an NFL game. At Old Dominion, he was known for his dual threat potential.
