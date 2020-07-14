Heinecke intends to retire from the NFL and finish his degree at Old Dominion, Harry Minium of ODUSports.com reports.

Heinecke also said that he'll consider pursuing coaching as he returns to his alma mater. The signal-caller's most significant action in the NFL came in the form of six appearances for the Panthers in 2018, when he completed 35 of 57 passes for 320 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. He also had one appearance with the Texans in 2017 and played for the BattleHawks in the XFL in 2020.