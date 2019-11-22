Taylor Heinicke: Heading to XFL
Heinicke signed a contract with the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL on Friday, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.
The 26-year-old appeared in six games for the Panthers last season but was unable to earn a spot on the 53-man roster this season, as Kyle Allen and rookie Will Grier worked as the backup options to the now-injured Cam Newton (foot). Heinicke completed 35 of 57 passes for 320 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in 2018, but he'll now have a chance to showcase himself in the new iteration of the XFL.
