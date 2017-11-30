Taylor Heinicke: Joins Houston's practice squad
The Texans signed Heinicke to their practice squad Wednesday.
Heinecke will officially settle in as the No. 3 quarterback in the organization behind Tom Savage and T.J. Yates, both of whom occupy spots on the 53-man roster. Unless one of those two players succumbs to an injury, it's unlikely that Heinecke will receive a promotion during the Texans' final five regular-season contests.
